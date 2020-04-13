Grants available for some Carbondale small businesses affected by COVID-19

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A small businesses stabilization grant is available to some Carbondale small businesses affected by COVID-19.
The grant program provides up to $25,000 in working capital funds to community businesses that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can click here for more information and how to apply.
The intent is to make up to 60 days of employee costs available in order to remain open or reopen, and retain or re-employ permanent jobs.
Applicant businesses must be private for-profit small businesses considered non-essential by the governor’s executive order without the ability for employees to work remotely, and must have been operating continuously with the same ownership since January 1, 2017.
This grant program is partnership between the City of Carbondale and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
