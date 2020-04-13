Gov. Pritzker activates more Ill. National Guardsmen

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has activated approximately 80 additional Illinois National Guardsmen for COVID-19 response operations in the state.
The soldiers and airmen will be deployed to the following areas:
- Approximately 40 members of the Illinois National Guard will establish a third COVID-19 test site in Markham. The test site is scheduled to open Tuesday, April 14. The site is expected to test between 250 to 500 daily.
- Approximately 20 Illinois National Guard members will be conducting logistical support missions at hotels in Schaumburg, Springfield and Mount Vernon. These will be alternate housing facilities for the homeless that have been recommended to self-quarantine.
- About 10 soldiers headquartered in Urbana will be assigned to provide medical support at Sheridan Correctional Facility in Sheridan. They will be screening inmates at the facility.
- A Unit Ministry Team, based in Bloomington, consisting of a chaplain and religious affairs specialist, as well as a religious support team from the Air National Guard have been activated to provide religious support operations over Easter weekend at various locations where our service members are on duty.
- Three additional medics have been activated to support medical screening operations at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill. One soldier is from Springfield and two are from Kewanee. They reported to their readiness center for in processing and screening on April 10.
- Approximately 40 soldiers based in Chicago have been activated to assist the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The soldiers reported April 11 for in processing and screening and received training regarding the care and ethical considerations of providing mortuary assistance.
- A Unit Ministry Team, consisting of a chaplain and religious affairs specialist, based in Sullivan, have been activated to provide religious support to the mortuary assistance teams.
The total number of activated Illinois National Guard members is 650.
To follow the missions of the Illinois National Guard, click here.
Gov. Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m. today.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), in Illinois there were 1,672 new individuals with COVID-19 on Sunday, April 12.
Currently, there have been a total 20,852 COVID-19 cases and 720 deaths in Illinois.
