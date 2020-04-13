First COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to open in Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky will open its first COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Louisville on Monday, April 13.
The testing site will be a the Franklin County Fairgrounds and will be open through Thursday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours.
The Franklin County testing site is estimated to handle 250 tests per day.
Self-administered nasal swabs will be used at the site.
People seeking a test will have to be virtual screened before they can go to the site. If they are eligible, they will receive an appointment and instructions before arriving for the test.
Kentuckians can register online or call 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).
Those who will receive tests must have COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath, and must be one of the following:
- Healthcare workers
- First responders (EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement)
- 65-years of age or older
- a person with chronic health condition (heart disease, lung disease or an immune system-lowering condition like diabetes)
Kroger announced Sunday the company is partnering with Kentucky to open the first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.
Future test site locations will be announced at a later date.
Gov. Andy Beshear also announced there are 1,963 COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths in Kentucky. At least 607 people have recovered.
