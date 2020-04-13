First Alert Monday Outlook

The colder air that blew in overnight is going to stick around for a few more days….making it feel more like winter than spring. Some sunshine today will allow afternoon temps to climb mainly into the low to mid 50s….but we’ll cool well into the 30s overnight tonight. In addition, a swath of clouds will push back into the region later today and tonight…..and skies look to be mainly overcast much of tonight and Tuesday. In fact there may be enough lift and moisture to give us some streaks of very light precipitation late tonight into Tuesday. This could be in the form of very light rain/sprinkles or even light snow/flurries in some areas. Snow will have trouble making it to the surface due to very dry air, none the less would not be shocked to hear of some snowflakes at some point, especially Tuesday morning. By Tuesday night it will be clearing out, and by daybreak Wednesday morning skies will be mainly clear with light winds. This raises the serious issue of a frost/freeze for Tuesday night into early Wednesday.