First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

We are in for several days of unusually chilly weather as we begin the work week……including a chance of frost or even freezing temps during the overnight hours. In the short-term, official wind advisories are in effect until about mid-day as we’ll have strong and gusty northwest winds on the backside of our retreating storm system. Strong northwest winds and falling temps will make for ‘coat weather’ this morning…and highs this afternoon will struggle to reach 50 in our northern counties despite at least at little sunshine. Even colder air filters in tonight and Tuesday….along with more clouds. Lows by Tuesday morning will range from just below freezing north to the mid to upper 30s south. Mainly cloudy skies should minimize the frost threat Tuesday morning, but as skies clear out Tuesday night into Wednesday morning frost will be more likely. Temps will begin to moderate a bit by Wednesday afternoon.