First Alert: Cold with roaring gusty winds

(KFVS) - Monday is starting out very windy and cold.
Wind advisories are in effect until about mid-day. Wind gusts as high as 50-to-60 mph are possible.
The winds from the northwest will make it feel more like winter. Temperatures this morning will be in the low 40s, the wind chill will make it feel more like the 20s and 30s.
This afternoon will be sunny, but chilly. We will struggle to reach 50 in our northern counties.
Tonight even colder air moves in with more clouds. There is a chance for frost or even freezing temperatures overnight.
Lows Tuesday morning will range from just below freezing north to the mid-to-upper 30s south.
Some light rain or sprinkles are possible Tuesday. A stray snowflake is possible in the morning.
Frost is also possible overnight into Wednesday morning.
The rest of the week looks mild with afternoon temps getting slightly warmer.
The next chance of rain is early Friday.
