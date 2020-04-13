First Alert: Cold with roaring gusty winds

Gusty northwest winds are sweeping into the Heartland from west to east this morning. Some gusts are as high as 60 mph. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | April 13, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 4:45 AM

(KFVS) - Monday is starting out very windy and cold.

Wind advisories are in effect until about mid-day. Wind gusts as high as 50-to-60 mph are possible.

The winds from the northwest will make it feel more like winter. Temperatures this morning will be in the low 40s, the wind chill will make it feel more like the 20s and 30s.

You'll likely need heavy jackets and coats this morning as air temps fall and northwest winds continue to gust. The next couple days will feel more like early March than mid-April!

This afternoon will be sunny, but chilly. We will struggle to reach 50 in our northern counties.

Tonight even colder air moves in with more clouds. There is a chance for frost or even freezing temperatures overnight.

Lows Tuesday morning will range from just below freezing north to the mid-to-upper 30s south.

Some light rain or sprinkles are possible Tuesday. A stray snowflake is possible in the morning.

Frost is also possible overnight into Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week looks mild with afternoon temps getting slightly warmer.

The next chance of rain is early Friday.

