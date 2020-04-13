Early morning semi fire under investigation

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning semi fire is under investigation in Portageville, Missouri on Monday, April 13.
Fire crews were called at approximately 12:30 a.m. to the parking lot next to the Phillips 66 gas station on Highway 162 to the semi fire.
When crews arrived, the semi cab was fully engulfed in flames.
It is unclear if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.
Crews had to cut open the semi due to the extent of the fire damage to search the cab. No one was inside.
The Portageville Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Crews cleared the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m.
