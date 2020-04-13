COVID-19 cases in the Heartland as of 4/13

(KFVS) -As of 5 p.m. on April 13 there were 425 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Heartland.
Here is a look at the latest cases by county.
Southeast Missouri - 194
Bollinger - 3
Butler - 17
Cape Girardeau - 30
Carter - 3
Dunklin - 16
Iron - 1
Madison - 1
New Madrid - 8
Pemisot - 8
Perry - 37
Reynolds - 2
Ripley - 3
Scott - 24
St. Francois - 23
Ste. Genevieve - 7
Stoddard - 11
Southern Illinois - 114
Perry - 1
Massac - 2
Gallatin - 2
Saline - 3
Williamson - 10
Franklin - 4
Jackson - 36
Johnson - 1
Pulaski - 5
Randolph - 41
Jefferson - 9
Western Kentucky - 101
Ballard - 2
Caldwell - 19
Calloway - 13
Crittenden - 3
Graves - 14
Lyon - 14
Marshall - 12
McCracken - 24
Northwest Tennessee - 16
Obion - 7
Weakley - 5
Lake - 4
