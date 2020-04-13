COVID-19 cases in the Heartland as of 4/13

COVID-19 Cases in the Heartland
By Jessica Ladd | April 13, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 7:39 PM

(KFVS) -As of 5 p.m. on April 13 there were 425 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Heartland.

Here is a look at the latest cases by county.

Southeast Missouri - 194

Bollinger - 3

Butler - 17

Cape Girardeau - 30

Carter - 3

Dunklin - 16

Iron - 1

Madison - 1

New Madrid - 8

Pemisot - 8

Perry - 37

Reynolds - 2

Ripley - 3

Scott - 24

St. Francois - 23

Ste. Genevieve - 7

Stoddard - 11

Southern Illinois - 114

Perry - 1

Massac - 2

Gallatin - 2

Saline - 3

Williamson - 10

Franklin - 4

Jackson - 36

Johnson - 1

Pulaski - 5

Randolph - 41

Jefferson - 9

Western Kentucky - 101

Ballard - 2

Caldwell - 19

Calloway - 13

Crittenden - 3

Graves - 14

Lyon - 14

Marshall - 12

McCracken - 24

Northwest Tennessee - 16

Obion - 7

Weakley - 5

Lake - 4

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.