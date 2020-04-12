Clouds increasing tonight, a few sprinkles possible. Skies clearing late Tuesday but remaining chilly

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. Clouds will be on the increase overnight tonight with a few sprinkles possible by morning. Believe it or not, there may even be a flurry or two mix in across our western counties. Temperatures will be well above freezing so we have no driving concerns. Lows will be in the middle 30s north to near 40 far south.