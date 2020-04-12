Clouds increasing tonight, a few sprinkles possible. Skies clearing late Tuesday but remaining chilly

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. Clouds will be on the increase overnight tonight with a few sprinkles possible by morning. Believe it or not, there may even be a flurry or two mix in across our western counties. Temperatures will be well above freezing so we have no driving concerns. Lows will be in the middle 30s north to near 40 far south.
Tuesday will start off cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Skies will begin to clear late in the day tomorrow. High will reach the lower to middle 50s.
With clear skies tomorrow night, most of the Heartland will see frost develop. Many areas will drop to or slightly below freezing.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.