City of Paducah makes additional changes due to COVID-19

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah made additional adjustments to facility access and services due to COVID-19.
According to the city, all city offices will be closed to the public until further notice. This includes City Hall, the front desk at the Paducah Police Department, access to the fire stations, the Parks and Recreation Department office and the Compost Facility.
They say services are continuing; however, those needing to contact the city should use call, email or visit the website.
The Public Works Department is asking that the public continue placing garbage in their rollouts. They said employees will not be touching trash bags or items left beside the rollout.
Bulk items such as couches and chairs will still be collected.
If you have an excessive amount of garbage, you can call the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511 to schedule an additional collection.
For commercial customers, all garbage needs to be contained in the dumpster.
Due to social distancing and budget concerns, the Parks and Recreation Department made the following decisions:
- The Robert Cherry Civic Center and Paducah Recreation Center are closed until further notice
- The Transient Boat Dock is closed until further notice
- The Noble Park Pool, Robert Coleman Sprayground and the splash pad at the Pat and Jim Brockenborough Rotary Heath Park will not open for the 2020 season
- The Summer Camp Program coordinated by the Parks and Recreation Department will not be available for 2020
The general information number for City government is 270-444-8800.
If you need a permit through the Fire Prevention Division, you can call them at 270-444-8527. Your information will be taken over the phone with payments through the drop box outside the building. Permits will then be emailed to the permit holder.
If you have plans that need to be reviewed, they ask that you send them digitally, if possible. Otherwise, contact the receiving department to make arrangements: Engineering at 270-444-8511, Planning at 270-8690 and Fire Prevention at 270-444-8527.
