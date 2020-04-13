Cape Girardeau Co. Transit Authority to receive money from $61.7M MoDOT grant as part of CARES Act

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced a $61.7 million grant to the Missouri Department of Transportation as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The CARES Act was signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.
MoDOT will use the money for operating expenses and capital assistance for 30 Missouri rural agencies, including the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority; the Non-Profit OATS Inc, which operates in 87 Missouri counties; the City of Excelsior Springs; and the New Bourbon Regional Port Authority Ferry Boat Operator.
You can click here for the totals for each area.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the funding is based on the agency’s current request and may not represent the full amount the agency will receive.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.