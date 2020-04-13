Calloway Co. schools suspend food delivery after employee test positive for COVID-19

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS)- According to a post on their Facebook page, Calloway County Schools has decided to temporarily suspend food service after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
School officials were notified about the employee on April 9.
This employee was last at work on Friday, April 3.
School officials assure that all recommended safety protocol was followed and that risk of transmission to students and staff was minimal
For the protection of all employees and students, food service at the schools will be suspended for the week of April 13- April 17.
Calloway County Schools plan to use this time to clean food preparation areas.
The current plan is to resume meal distribution on Monday, April 20.
