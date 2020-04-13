Ballard County limits shoppers

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -According to a post on the Ballard County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, an Executive Order was signed on April 13 that limits the amount of people allowed to enter businesses that are open in the county.
The following guidelines go into effect immediately:
1. Any business deemed life-sustaining within Ballard County and open for business as of the date of this order shall limit the number of shoppers allowed to enter that business to one adult per household member and a limit of 15 total persons/customers. This number is excluding employees.
2. Paragraph #1 shall not apply to minors or to adult members of households that accompany one adult member of a household where the minor or adult members cannot be left without supervision or care because of their age, physical or mental impairment, or disability. However, their total number shall be used to calculate the limit of 15 customers in the store at any given time.
3. To the extent practical, minors and adult members with a disability or physical or mental impairment should remain healthy at home.
4. This order shall be interpreted as an addition to the social distancing and hygiene measures previously set forth by Executive Order, including, but not limited to remaining six (6) feet social distance and wearing a mask.
5. Social distancing must be maintained outside the store as shoppers wait to come in.
