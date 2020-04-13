Armed, dangerous man wanted for kidnapping, robbery

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky is asking for the public’s help in locating a man believed to be armed and dangerous.
Matthew Cole Moss is wanted for several charges, including kidnapping his mother early Saturday, April 11.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Moss broke into his mother’s vehicle to take some money and then forced her into the vehicle. With his mother in the vehicle he then drove around to several ATMs to get more money.
Moss’ mother was injured getting into the vehicle and during a struggle while going to the ATMs.
The sheriff’s office said Moss’ seven-year-old child was left alone at his mother’s house at the time of the incident.
When Moss returned to the home, he gathered a few belongings and took off.
His mother called 911 and was later transported to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Deputies searched for Moss, but he has not been located.
Authorities believe he is still in the Marshall or McCracken County area, but has ties to the Lexington and Elizabethtown areas.
The sheriff’s office said Moss is believed to be armed and dangerous.
The public is asked to call police immediately if they see Moss, but not to approach him. Authorities said Moss has violent tendencies and has made threats to law enforcement.
Moss is wanted on the following charges in Marshall County: robbery second degree, assault second degree-domestic violence, kidnapping (with serious physical injury), criminal mischief third degree and endangering the welfare of a minor. Moss is also wanted in Hardin County, Ky. for two misdemeanor warrants.
Anyone with information on Moss’ whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Marshall County Dispatch at 270-527-1333.
