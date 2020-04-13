Are farmers in the Heartland being forced to dump milk because of coronavirus closures?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With schools and restaurants being closed, many dairy farmers are being forced to dump their milk. But Is it happening here in the Heartland?
Melinda Morrison described what’s happening in her industry right now.
“It’s very sad,” she said.
Morrison works at her family’s dairy farm in Cape Girardeau.
“The decline definitely is at school because there is no school going on,” she said.
While many farmers are having to dump milk, she said luckily they haven’t had to.
“We sell school milk, we sell restaurant milk, fluid milk, cheese, ice cream, butter, so when one is declining, we can take that product the milk to another entity,” she said.
Morrison said because they sell their product to Prairie Farms, the company actually handles their sales.
“That’s what Prairie Farms does for us. They’re the ones that make sure we’re able to move our milk around,” she said.
She said other farms may not have that option.
“The ones that are dumping are having to keep the cows going as normal work their 15-16 hour days and not get paid what they should be,” Morrison said.
Morrison said she feels sorry for farmers who are struggling.
“It hurts because we know people that have to do business as normal,” she said.
