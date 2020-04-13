Ameren: Practice social distancing with crews at work sites

(KFVS) - Ameren work crews continue to work in Illinois and Missouri during the COVID-19 crisis.
As crews work in communities, Ameren said they have noticed an uptick in the number of people not taking COVID-19 precautions when they approach work sites and crew members.
The utility company is asking the public to maintain a safe social distance when engaging with crews to help limit the spread of the virus and to keep crew members safe.
Ameren said it will be posting signs at work sites to remind the public to keep six-feet away from crews, per CDC social distancing recommendations.
