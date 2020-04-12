Storms move through tonight, strong winds likely

The threat of severe weather has dropped, but we still aren’t completely out of the woods for a few strong to severe storms. At the very least, all of the Heartland will see strong winds late tonight into the early morning hours on Monday which is why we are under a Wind Advisory. Winds could gust up to 40 to 50 mph. We are still expecting our last and final round of rain and thunderstorms to push east across the Heartland late tonight into the early hours on Monday. The biggest threat will be for damaging winds, the tornado threat has dropped but it isn’t zero. Much colder air will take over for the first part of the workweek. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s and 40s. Highs on Monday will range from the upper 40s north to the mid 50s south. Wednesday morning looks like our best chance for more frost or a light freeze across much of the area.