Pulaski County reports 1 new case of COVID-19

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in Pulaski County.
The individual, a female in her 40s, is being isolated.
Southern Seven Health Department will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear.
The number of individuals confirmed, to date, with COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties:
· Massac County: 1 female 60’s, 1 male 60’s
· Pulaski County: 1 female 40’s, 1 male 20’s, 2 males 30’s, 1 male 40’s
The following hotlines are also available to answer questions and advise steps for treatment in the Southern Seven region:
· Massac Memorial Hospital 1-618-638-1344 (7am-7pm line)
· Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 (24-hour line)
· St. Francis Medical Center 1-573-331-4200 (7am-5pm line)
· Baptist Health 1-888-227-8478 (24-hour line)
