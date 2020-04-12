Owensboro man arrested on fleeing and drug charges

GREENVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) -Kentucky State Police responded to a harassment complain in the Greenville community on March 11.
While investigating the complaint, police made contact with 42-year-old Thomas D. Foreman of Owensboro.
During their interaction, Foreman began to flee on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.
Further investigation revealed Foreman was in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
He was arrested and lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.
Foreman was charged with Evading Police and Possession of Controlled Substance.
