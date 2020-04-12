Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City have identified a man investigators say shot a woman outside a Lee's Summit home before turning the gun on himself. Police said in a news release Friday that 28-year-old Timothy Batrez was the shooter and died in the attempted murder-suicide. Police say the woman he shot was his aunt. Police have declined to release her name, but say she is expected to survive her injuries. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the front yard of the home, and investigators quickly determined that Batrez had shot the woman, then shot himself. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.