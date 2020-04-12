Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

LANSING, Kan. (AP) — Prison officials say inmates at a Kansas prison where at least 28 people have been sickened by the coronavirus rampaged through offices, breaking windows and setting small fires for several hours before the facility was secured. The disturbance involving about 20 men began about 3 p.m. Thursday in medium-security cell house C of the Lansing Correctional Facility. Two inmates had minor injuries and were treated at the site. Staff members were able to get out of the building when the disturbance began and no staff was injured. The cell house sustained “quite a bit of damage.”