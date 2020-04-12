Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas' high court rules for governor on religious services
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court ruled Saturday that a Republican-dominated legislative panel exceeded its authority when it tried to overturn the Democratic governor’s executive order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 people during the coronavirus pandemic. The decision came after the justices heard oral arguments one day before Easter, which is typically the busiest day on the Christian calendar in terms of church attendance. The Saturday hearing was the court’s first conducted completely via video conferencing. The court ruled that legislative action designed to give the legislative leadership panel the ability to overrule Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive orders was flawed.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FURLOUGHS
Sedgwick County asking employees to volunteer for furlough
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County has told its 2,500 employees in an email that it is looking for people to voluntarily furlough amid the coronavirus pandemic. An email Friday from County Manager Tom Stolz says the forlough will span from April 19 to May 23. The Wichita Eagle reports employees could be called back before if “services are able to return to normal-functioning capacity.” The Sedgwick County Commission is expected to weigh in during its Wednesday meeting.
WICHITA KILLINGS
Kansas man arrested in killings of girlfriend, her daughter
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a Kansas man wanted on capital murder charges in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter. Authorities said that 25-year-old Daniel Lopez was arrested Friday evening without incident at a residence in Wichita after police followed up on a tip that he was at the home of family members. Sedgwick County authorities charged him earlier this month in the deaths of 24-year-old Mickayla Sorell her daughter, Natalya Sorell.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas Supreme Court will hear coronavirus case Saturday
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Saturday on Gov. Laura Kelly’s lawsuit against legislative leaders who overturned her executive order banning religious services of more than 10 attendees during the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic governor filed the lawsuit Thursday after a Republican-dominated legislative panel overturned her order. Kelly and the panel generally agree that worshipers should stay home and watch livestreamed religious services during the pandemic, but they disagree on whether the state has the constitutional authority to order it. Kelly pointed to three religious gatherings that led to outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
AP-US-KANSAS-PRISON-RIOT
Inmates rampage through offices, set fires at Kansas prison
LANSING, Kan. (AP) — Prison officials say inmates at a Kansas prison where at least 28 people have been sickened by the coronavirus rampaged through offices, breaking windows and setting small fires for several hours before the facility was secured. The disturbance involving about 20 men began about 3 p.m. Thursday in medium-security cell house C of the Lansing Correctional Facility. Two inmates had minor injuries and were treated at the site. Staff members were able to get out of the building when the disturbance began and no staff was injured. The cell house sustained “quite a bit of damage.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS TURKEY PERMITS
Kansas suspends sales of nonresident turkey permits
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has suspended sales of general nonresident turkey permits to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Gov. Laura Kelly says in a news release that while turkey hunting is largely a solitary activity, the potential for inadvertent spread of COVID-19 due to travel associated with nonresident participation is "something we simply cannot risk.” This was initially not an issue because nonresident permit sales were lagging behind last year, when 14,700 nonresident spring turkey permits were issued. But state officials became alarmed when nonresident demand for them in Kansas began to rise after hunting opportunities diminished in other states.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-EASTER FLOAT
Church heads to parishioners after virus halts services
HOISINGTON, Kan. (AP) — With the coronavirus halting Easter services, a Catholic church in central Kansas is going on the road to reach worshipers. The Great Bend Tribune reports that the pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will ride on a parade float Sunday through the town of Hoisington, with hymns blaring. The float features a hand-painted wooden replica of the steepled church. Church member Doug Axman says the the float will be driven past all the community’s churches, as well as the activity center, grocery store and and a senior living center.
LAW ENFORCEMENT IMPERSONATORS
Spike in law enforcement impersonations reported in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a spike in people impersonating law enforcement officers in Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday that it has identified about 10 reports of suspected law enforcement impersonations in the past several weeks in multiple counties. There have no reports of injuries or thefts. The KBI says that the impersonator often questions whether the driver’s travel is “essential,” or asks for workplace documentation. The Kansas stay-at-home order doesn’t require people to carry or a letter, identification card, or other paper proving they are allowed to leave their home.