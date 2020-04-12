KY highway water over road report

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) -The following counties in Kentucky are reporting water over the road in District 1:
Fulton County
- Dorena-Hickman Ferry is OPEN- service resumed this morning on the regular summer schedule
- KY 1354 has Water Over Road signs posted between KY 94 and the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing
Graves County
- KY 1485/Bellville Rd Closed at 1.13mm due to culvert washout- Until about April 24 due to rain delaying repairs
Hickman County
- KY 123 is OPEN at the 14 to 16mm in the Hailwell Corner Area
- KY 2569/Holland Lane is CLOSED between the Hickman-Fulton County Line and the Purchase Parkway Overpass due to a shoulder washout- signs posted
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.