KY highway water over road report

By Jessica Ladd | April 12, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 1:20 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) -The following counties in Kentucky are reporting water over the road in District 1:

Fulton County

  • Dorena-Hickman Ferry is OPEN- service resumed this morning on the regular summer schedule
  • KY 1354 has Water Over Road signs posted between KY 94 and the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing

Graves County

  • KY 1485/Bellville Rd Closed at 1.13mm due to culvert washout- Until about April 24 due to rain delaying repairs

Hickman County

  • KY 123 is OPEN at the 14 to 16mm in the Hailwell Corner Area
  • KY 2569/Holland Lane is CLOSED between the Hickman-Fulton County Line and the Purchase Parkway Overpass due to a shoulder washout- signs posted

