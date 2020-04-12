Heartland organizations make a big push for the community to complete CENSUS 2020

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - While families are at home during the government mandated stay-at-home orders, Carbondale and Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP are urging families to use this time to complete the census.
Anne Terry is an outreach worker with Pulaski-Alexander County and she said it’s very important to complete the census. “We cannot downplay the urgency that goes along with the census. Funding will be designated to our area and if we don’t get that, $1600 per year, per person will be lost,” she said.
According to Alexander-Pulaski Branch NAACP/SOS Program Coordinator Lynne Chambers, Illinois was dramatically under counted in the 2010 census.
Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services, according to Terry.
Many families are overwhelmed with children at home from school and balancing the family load, but Terry said this is a good time to complete the questionnaire. “It only takes five minutes,” she said.
Organizations are finding creative ways to get the message out, like taking to social media and even challenges among families and friends.
Right now the country is fighting a pandemic, but Terry said this will pass and there’s still ten more years ahead. “We are not going to always be in this pandemic, it’s going to pass and there’s going to be life after that,” she said. “So we want to be prepared, and this is a way of preparing and making sure we count. get that census out there and completed so we can get the monies rolling in.”
For more information, visit www.illinoiscensus2020.com
