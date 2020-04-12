Graves County reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Health Department announced tow more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Graves County.
This brings the total to 14.
The new cases include:
- A Graves County resident in his 30s.
- He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 40s.
- She is in isolation at home.
“This disease is terribly contagious. If you feel like you are becoming ill at all, please self-isolate” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“Having interactions with others is just naturally the way we were designed. This virus spreads before a person even knows that they are ill. Therefore, social distancing is the best course of prevention. And that is hard to do but we must do so.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.