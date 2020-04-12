Gallatin County reports second COVID-19 positive resident

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on Sunday, April 12, 2020 of a Gallatin County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The resident is a male in his 40’s.
He is at home in isolation.
This is the second confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Gallatin County.
Illinois Department of Public Health, the local healthcare provider, Egyptian Health Department, and the individual have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
