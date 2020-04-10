First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A wet and stormy Easter Sunday (and night) ahead as waves of rain and thunderstorms move through the region from SW to NE. The pattern is messy and hard to easily summarize, but it looks as though we’ll have several periods of rain and eventually thunderstorms today and tonight. The thunderstorm threat gradually ramps up later this afternoon into tonight. The greatest risk for severe storms will be from about 4 pm thru 11 pm or so. Damaging winds will be the greatest risk, but some hail and brief tornados also look possible this evening mainly in the Bootheel, Tn and Ky. The limiting factor will be instability, as the warmest and most humid air stays just to the south of the Heartland.