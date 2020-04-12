The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) -The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back open.
Service resumed this morning after Mississippi River floodwaters dropped off the Kentucky Landing in Hickman Harbor.
The ferry had been closed since March 19.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry normally has to close when the gauge at Cairo exceeds 44 ft.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge.
The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.
