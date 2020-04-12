Jackson County reports 3rd COVID-19 death, 2 new cases

JACKSON COUTNY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Jackson County Health Department announced the death of a previously identified COVID-19 patient on April 12.
This is the third death related to COVID-19 in Jackson County to date.
Two other individuals have tested positive in the past 24 hours.
These individuals include the following:
• Female in her twenties, who is isolated and doing well;
• Female in her fifties, who is isolated and doing well.
Both individuals acquired the disease through local contact with a known or suspected case.
There have been 34 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County.
Nine of the positive individuals have been released from isolation.
