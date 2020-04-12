Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 10:22 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 9:11 a.m., Sunday, April 12, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 1,277 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
  • 18,752 people total have been tested
  • 17,475 people have tested negative
  • 27 deaths
  • 367 recoveries

“We recognize Arkansans’concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

State health officials have also listed a map of the presumptive positive tests by county on the COVID-19 website.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include: Baxter, Clay, Cleburne, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Independence, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, St. Francis, Sharp, Stone, White, and Woodruff.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, that the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he has canceled a planned trip overseas. He was set to visit Greece, Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Differing symptoms for the coronavirus, flu and allergies
Differing symptoms for the coronavirus, flu and allergies (Source: CDC/Gray Media)

Schools Preparing

Schools are also preparing should a coronavirus outbreak affect their schedules.

The Arkansas Dept. of Education announced on March 5 it would double the number of AMI days to combat not only the coronavirus but illness in general.

Coronavirus Prevention tips from the CDC
Coronavirus Prevention tips from the CDC (Source: CDC/Gray Media)

Impact on Business, Finance

The owner of a local travel agency says fears of the coronavirus are not hurting business.

The Treasury Department is considering extending the April 15 tax deadline due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas have created a coronavirus resource page with links and recommended precautionary measures to guide employers, as well as state and local governments.

After an employee in Kentucky tested positive for the COVID-19, Walmart enacted a new emergency leave policy.

Arkansas officials of the Health and Human Services directed long-term care facilities to start screening staff and visitors.

The Arkansas Better Business Bureau is also warning people not to fall for scams associated with the virus.

Coronavirus fact vs. myth
Coronavirus fact vs. myth (Source: Gray)

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

