Churches hold drive-in Easter services

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple churches in Southeast Missouri had a drive-in Easter service on Sunday.
The threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused churches to close their doors and cancelling traditional services.
However, that didn’t cause many churches to cancel their Easter services as many of them held them online or had people park in the parking lots on the church grounds. All in an effort to make sure they stay separated and keep in mind the social distancing order.
The First Baptist Church in Marble Hill also held a drive-in church.
Dozens came out to the parking lot and stayed in their cars while their pastor conducted the service from the back of his truck. He said he wanted to a do a drive-in service so people can see each other while adhering to the no touch and six foot rule.
First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Andrew Green said it's important to try to have a service to where they could still see each other.
“The main thing was is so we can have community with each other," Green said. "We may not really be able to have really long conversations but we see each other, we wave at each other and roll down our window and holler back and forth at each other. Just let us know we are all together in this."
He said Easter Sunday is a very important day and base their whole faith around the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He said it's great to see people on Easter Sunday.
"It's great to be able to see everybody, see their smiles and be able to just preach the gospel to them, even if it's on the back of a pickup truck to a bunch of people in cars. It's a great feeling," Green said.
After the service was over, people remained in their vehicles, rolled down their windows and dropped off donations for the church in a bucket before exiting the parking lot.
