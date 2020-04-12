3 car crash blocks I-24 in Livingston County

3 car crash blocks I-24 in Livingston County
Livingston County 911 Dispatch has reported a three car injury crash that is blocking the eastbound lanes of I-24 at the 33 mile marker in Livingstson County. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Ashley Smith | April 12, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 5:06 PM

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Livingston County 911 Dispatch has reported a three car injury crash that is blocking the eastbound lanes of I-24 at the 33 mile marker in Livingstson County.

Both eastbound lanes are blocked.

Estimated duration is 2 hours.

There is a detour via the Grand Rivers KY 453 Exit 31 interchange, south to U.S. 62, then east along U.S. 62 to return to I-24 at Exit 40.

Drivers along the detour should use extra caution due to increased traffic flow.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.