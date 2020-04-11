7 year-old wounded in Butler County accidental shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 7 year-old Butler County boy was accidentally shot by his 14 year-old brother Friday April, 10, around 3:16 p.m.
The shooting took place around the 1800 block of County Road 316.
The 14 year-old mishandled a small caliber gun when he accidentally shot his brother in the head, according to the Butler County Sheriff, Mark Dobbs.
Dobbs said the 7 year-old boy is out of surgery, and is in critical, but stable condition.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is stressing the importance of gun safety, especially while schools are closed and children are home.
