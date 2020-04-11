Sunday is a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY

A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through the day on Sunday. The first round will move into the area tonight into early Sunday morning. These have a very low chance of being severe. The second round looks to move in by the late morning into the afternoon hours. A few of these storms could be strong to severe, with hail being the biggest threat. The best chance for severe weather will move into the Heartland late Sunday evening into the overnight hours. The best chance for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and scattered hail will be with this round from 6PM to midnight. Please make sure to have a way to get warnings. Lows tonight will only be in the 50s. Highs on Sunday could range from the lower 60s north to near 70 south. It will be very windy Sunday night into Monday morning.