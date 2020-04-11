1,693 positve cases of COVID-19, 90 deaths in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - As of 5 p.m. on April 10, there were 1,693 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Seventy-two of those cases are in the Heartland.
Ninety deaths have been linked to the virus throughout the state.
Five of those deaths were In Western Kentucky.
Over 24,000 people have been tested.
On Friday it was announced that the Paducah Area Transit System is now requiring passengers to wear face masks.
Governor Andy Beshear will give his daily COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. today.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.