1 person test positive for COVID-19 in Perry Co. Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department announced that one person in Perry County has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The individual is a female in her 30s and it is believed that she contracted the virus through contact with a known or suspected case.
The patient is in quarantine.
The Perry County Health Department is currently monitoring this situation along with the Illinois Department of Public Health, both local hospitals in Perry County and local emergency management authorities.
