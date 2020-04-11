5 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County, Ill, 6 recovered

By Ashley Smith | April 11, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 4:59 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Health Department was notified of five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, Ill.

The residents are three males in their twenties, one female in her twenties, and one female in her nineties.

Four residents acquired COVID-19 through local contact with a known or suspected case, the other case was likely acquired through travel.

To date, there have been 32 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including two deaths.

Six individuals have recovered enough to be released from isolation.

