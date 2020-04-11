5 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County, Ill, 6 recovered

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Health Department was notified of five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, Ill.
The residents are three males in their twenties, one female in her twenties, and one female in her nineties.
Four residents acquired COVID-19 through local contact with a known or suspected case, the other case was likely acquired through travel.
To date, there have been 32 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including two deaths.
Six individuals have recovered enough to be released from isolation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.