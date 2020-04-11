Mayfield man facing multiple drug charges

By Jessica Ladd | April 11, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 10:25 AM

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) -On April 10, Mayfield Police responded to a hotel on East Broadway for a report of a fight in progress in the parking lot.

When police arrived they observed William McCampbell, 34, in a vehicle attempting to leave.

McCampbell matched the description the caller gave.

Officers ordered the man out of the vehicle, and a brief foot pursuit ensued.

McCampbell was apprehended after attempting to jump a fence.

Over 12 Grams of Methamphetamine, 0.3 Grams of Crack Cocaine and 3 Grams of Marijuana were found on his person.

He is being charged with:

  • Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree On Foot
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense > or = to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine 
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense < 4 Grams of Cocaine
  • Trafficking in Marijuana (Less Than 8 Oz) 1st Offense
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Assault 3rd Degree (Police Officer)
  • and Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree.

He was booked into the Graves County Jail.

