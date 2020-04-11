Mayfield man facing multiple drug charges

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) -On April 10, Mayfield Police responded to a hotel on East Broadway for a report of a fight in progress in the parking lot.
When police arrived they observed William McCampbell, 34, in a vehicle attempting to leave.
McCampbell matched the description the caller gave.
Officers ordered the man out of the vehicle, and a brief foot pursuit ensued.
McCampbell was apprehended after attempting to jump a fence.
Over 12 Grams of Methamphetamine, 0.3 Grams of Crack Cocaine and 3 Grams of Marijuana were found on his person.
He is being charged with:
- Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree On Foot
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense > or = to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense < 4 Grams of Cocaine
- Trafficking in Marijuana (Less Than 8 Oz) 1st Offense
- Resisting Arrest
- Assault 3rd Degree (Police Officer)
- and Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree.
He was booked into the Graves County Jail.
