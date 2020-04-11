Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander is declaring for the NBA draft with the option to return to school for his final season of eligibility. Alexander says he'll go through the evaluation process by league executives to determine if he should stay in the June 25 draft or withdrawal by the May 29 deadline. Alexander will forfeit his college eligibility if he hires an agent before that date. If Alexander returns to school, Creighton will have back all of its starters from the team that ranked No. 7 in the final Associated Press poll.