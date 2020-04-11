Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander is declaring for the NBA draft with the option to return to school for his final season of eligibility. Alexander says he'll go through the evaluation process by league executives to determine if he should stay in the June 25 draft or withdrawal by the May 29 deadline. Alexander will forfeit his college eligibility if he hires an agent before that date. If Alexander returns to school, Creighton will have back all of its starters from the team that ranked No. 7 in the final Associated Press poll.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa All-America center Luka Garza is entering the NBA draft process without an agent so he can maintain his college eligibility. Garza was runner-up to Dayton’s Obi Toppin for Associated Press national player of the year after becoming the first Big Ten player to average at least 26 points per game in conference play since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994. Garza scored 20 or more in a school-record 16 straight Big Ten games. Coach Fran McCaffery says he supports Garza's decision. Garza must withdrawal from the draft by May 29 to remain eligible at Iowa.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic swimming trials have been rescheduled for June of 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. USA Swimming announced the dates Friday, less than three weeks after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The trials were initially scheduled for this June in a temporary pool at the CHI Health Center Omaha. The arena in downtown Omaha will host the event for the fourth straight quadrennial. The trials are the sole qualifier for U.S. Olympic team. The top two finishers in each event earn a trip to Tokyo.
UNDATED (AP) — First-year college football coaches have been put even further behind because of the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. New coaches already have plenty of ground to make up, from getting to know assistant coaches and players to installing new systems on both sides of the ball. The shutdowns have made their situation even more complicated as they try to build a foundation in preparation for next season while not knowing when it will begin.