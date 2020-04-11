Graves County reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 12

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -Today, the Graves County Health Department announced the 10, 11 and 12 confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
The cases are:
- A Graves County resident in her 30’s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 20’s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her upper teens tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
"As these cases show, this virus does not just attack those over 60. We are all susceptible.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“With Easter I think of kindness. Right now, the kindest thing that we can do for someone is to do our part to prevent the spread of this very contagious disease. And the way to do that is by staying away from others, even those we love.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
