First Alert: Showers, thunderstorms possible Sunday

(KFVS) -Saturday stared off chilly but overall it will be a pretty quiet day.
It will be partly cloudy and mainly dry.
There is a slight chance of isolated light showers in parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois today.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says highs should range from about 60 north to 66 south, but a developing south wind will make it feel a bit cooler.
A strong system will begin to approach from the southwest tonight into tomorrow.
Clouds and rain chances will increase.
Although some showers look likely tonight into tomorrow, latest model runs are keeping most heavy rain to the south until Sunday evening.
This will likely bring a band of fast-moving thunderstorms through the region.
Heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts will be the greatest threat.
However, a significant tornado outbreak is possible to our south on Sunday into Sunday night.
Beyond Sunday another surge of dry cold air blows in from the northwest.
Temps will be well below average for much of next week.
Monday and Tuesday will be chilly….with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Depending on wind and cloud cover, there could be some frost and even a freeze Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
