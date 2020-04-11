First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Of our two weekend days, today will be the quietest as rain and storm chances ramp up on Easter Sunday. After a chilly start this morning, today will end up as a partly cloudy and mainly dry day. There does look to be a chance of isolated light showers mainly in parts of SE MO and S IL today, but most areas look dry. Highs should range from about 60 north to 66 south, but a developing south wind will make it feel a bit cooler. As a strong system begins to approach from the southwest tonight into tomorrow clouds and rain chances increase. Although some showers look likely tonight into tomorrow, latest model runs are keeping most heavy rain to our south mostly until Sunday evening….when a strong upper trough moves through. This will likely bring a band of fast-moving thunderstorms through the region. Heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts look to be our greatest threat locally. However, a significant tornado outbreak is possible to our south on Sunday into Sunday night.