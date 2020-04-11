FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to damaging winds, flooding, isolated tornadoes

(KFVS) - We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for the threat of damaging winds, flooding and isolated tornadoes tomorrow evening.
A strong storm system will move across the area tomorrow.
We will see rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. As a strong area of low pressure develops tomorrow across Arkansas, the wind fields across the Heartland will become favorable for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
It still appears the greatest threat for tornadoes will remain to our south, but it is close enough to be a concern.
The severe weather threat looks to be between 6 p.m. and midnight across the southern half of the Heartland.
The farther south you live, the greater the severe weather threat.
Please have a way to get warnings tomorrow.
Download the KFVS First Alert weather app and stay with First Alert Weather for the latest.
Saturday started off chilly but overall it will be a pretty quiet day.
It will be partly cloudy and mainly dry.
There is a slight chance of isolated light showers in parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois today.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says highs should range from about 60 north to 66 south, but a developing south wind will make it feel a bit cooler.
Upload your photos and videos below.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.