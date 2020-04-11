Dongola Fire Department conducted drive through Easter gifts

DONGOLA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Dongola Fire Department, with help from Cobden firefighters and volunteers, held a drive through Easter candy drop for the residents in the area.
Fire personnel had made up 150 bags of treats to give out to kids through the windows of vehicles using a long pole to maintain the social distancing orders.
People driving by on Highway 51 just had to pull over to get their treats and were welcomed by smiling faces, people waving and the Easter Bunny.
"The community you've seen go by, make them know that we care about them and their safety, in more ways than just a fire," Dongola Fire Chief Mark Kaufman said.
Some people even got out with their kids to get a picture in front of the fire truck and with the Easter Bunny.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.