Cape Girardeau woman, businesses pay it forward during COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s not uncommon to find people going good deeds and helping out each other in times of need.
Many people such as yourself have done something lately to help your neighbor.
That’s also the case with businesses in the Heartland as well, while they feel the financial pinch, they still want to help.
We caught up with a Cape Girardeau woman that wanted to give back as well.
For the last couple of weeks, Jamie Davis has been using the tips she gets from her job to pay for and give meals for people around town.
"I was already out and about and saw people that were scared and people that were losing their jobs and not doing as well as I was," Davis said. "So I just thought I wanted to do something to help, to bring joy and spread some love."
She first had the idea when she saw a local business wanting to give back to those in need as well.
"It started because I saw Ron Taylor (Main Street Station Riverfront Grill) was asking people to come in. He was feeding people for free," Davis said. "I thought, I am going to go down there and buy some stuff from him. Well I didn't really need anything but why don't I take what I want to buy and then give it to someone else that would need it."
She has even posted on her own Facebook page asking who needs help as well.
"Because of my post, Don Carlos said that they even have some meals to pick up and donated them. So I went and got that," Davis said. "Then, every-time someone would give me cash, which was kind of a lot because they would see me out doing this; I would just keep on buying stuff, whether it was doughnuts, pizza, and fried chicken. Whatever I could do to get a pretty inexpensive meal and feed people that were essential workers."
Her efforts also prompted other area businesses to want to pay it forward as well.
On Saturday, Davis placed a large order for breakfast with Beef O’ Brady’s in Cape Girardeau to feed the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Beef On Brady’s gladly supplied biscuits and gravy, sausage, potatoes, tea and more, free of charge, for Davis to deliver.
"I literally think that's what makes our nation so great," Davis said. "This is what we do, we come to the plate, step up and do what we can. Even when you don't have a lot, giving it back is so important."
Cape Girardeau police officers were all smiles and thanked Davis and Beef O’ Brady’s for the food.
