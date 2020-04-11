Cape Girardeau woman, businesses pay it forward during COVID-19 pandemic

"Because of my post, Don Carlos said that they even have some meals to pick up and donated them. So I went and got that," Davis said. "Then, every-time someone would give me cash, which was kind of a lot because they would see me out doing this; I would just keep on buying stuff, whether it was doughnuts, pizza, and fried chicken. Whatever I could do to get a pretty inexpensive meal and feed people that were essential workers."