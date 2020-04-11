Bi-County Health reports 2 more cases of COVID-19

The Bi-County Health Department announced another new case of COVID-19 on April 8. (Source: Stock Image/ Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | April 11, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 1:38 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of two new positive COVID-19 cases within Franklin and Williamson county.

The two new cases of COVID-19 include the following:

  • A female in her 70’s, from Franklin county, likely acquired through community spread and is at home in isolation.
  • A female teen, from Williamson county, likely acquired from community spread and is home in isolation.

To date, there have been a total of 11 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 5 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.

