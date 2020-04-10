What you need to know April 10

Today is Good Friday.
April 10, 2020

Good Friday morning.

It is a cold and breezy Good Friday morning. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s.

With the dry breeze, frost should not be an issue.

This afternoon will be sunny, but cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Clouds start to move in tonight and there is a slight risk for frost with overnight lows ranging from 34 to 40 degrees.

A few sprinkles are possible Saturday, but we will be a little warmer.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible on Easter. There is a slight risk for severe weather.

