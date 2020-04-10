What you need to know April 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, April 10.
It is a cold and breezy Good Friday morning. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s.
With the dry breeze, frost should not be an issue.
This afternoon will be sunny, but cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Clouds start to move in tonight and there is a slight risk for frost with overnight lows ranging from 34 to 40 degrees.
A few sprinkles are possible Saturday, but we will be a little warmer.
Rain and thunderstorms are possible on Easter. There is a slight risk for severe weather.
- There appears to be progress in the fight against Covid-19, but the CDC says the future is “changing.”
- During his COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Gov. Parson ordered Missouri schools stay closed for the rest of the semester. MSHSAA also announced the cancellation of all remaining post-season events for the 2019-2020 school year.
- With the federal stockpile drained of protective gear, states are turning to each other, private industries and anyone who can donate in a desperate bid to get respirators, gloves and other supplies to doctors, nurses and other front-line workers.
- Illinois State Police have filed emergency rules to address renewals of FOID card and concealed carry licenses during the COVID-19 outbreak.
- The community-wide Coronavirus Test Collection Center in Cape Girardeau will begin using reduced hours today.
- A Cape Girardeau respiratory therapist shares her stories on the front line as she helps COVID-19 patients in New York City.
- Yes or No? Should Missourians be required to wear a face mask in public? To vote on the poll click here.
- A parade of friends and family dozens of cars deep came together to celebrate an Oklahoma man’s birthday after his 100th birthday party was canceled because of the coronavirus.
