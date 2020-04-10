4,634 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Tenn.

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - Currently, the Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 4,634 total positive cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths in the state.
Governor Bill Lee is expected to hold a daily briefing on Friday, April 10.
On Thursday, the governor announced the Department of Education established a partnership with PBS stations across the state to offer first through eighth-grade students up to 30 hours of lessons a week.
He also talked about an early education app, ReadyRosie, which provides short videos and free resources on topics like literacy and math for Tennessee families with children from birth to third grade. Additional information can be found here.
Gov. Lee also announced Tennessee is partnering with Nextdoor to provide official, real-time information to the Tennesseans about the state’s response to COVID-19.
He said the partnership will allow them to reach thousands of neighborhoods during this unprecedented time.
All Tennessee neighbors on Nextdoor will automatically receive messages. If you’re not on Nextdoor, but interested in joining your Nextdoor neighborhood, you can visit nextdoor.com to download the free app.
