Teen killed, 3 others seriously injured in crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One teen was killed and three others were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Dunklin County, Missouri.
First responders were called to the crash at approximately 4:20 p.m.on Thursday, April 9.
The crash happened on Highway NN, just two miles north of the Arkansas state line.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 16-year old Gosnell, Ark., girl was driving an SUV when the vehicle went off the left side of the road.
The SUV hit a utility pole and overturned.
A 16-year-old female passenger, from Blytheville, Ark., was killed in the crash.
The driver was flown to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital with serious injuries.
A 17-year-old Steele, Mo. female, a passenger, was flown to a second Tennessee hospital with serious injuries.
The third passenger, Kyle Spears, 19 of Caruthersville, Mo., was flown to a third Tennessee hospital with serious injuries.
MSHP reports the Steele, Mo. teen was the only person wearing a seat belt.
