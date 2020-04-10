SoutheastHEALTH makes cost-saving changes due to COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH will make some cost-saving changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective on May 15, SoutheastHEALTH will suspend all employer-sponsored retirement contributions for one year. Employees will still be able to contribute to their retirement accounts.
They say many employees already make additional individual contributions to their retirement plan.
The hospital system will be eliminating, to the extent possible, contracted labor, consultants and sponsorships. They are also reducing their marketing spend.
SoutheastHEALTH said it is asking employees to use their Paid Time Off as they cope with lower volumes in many areas of their health care system.
According to the system, during this crisis, their patient volumes have been down 30 to 40 percent due to postponing elective surgeries and procedures.
In addition, they said many patients canceled non-emergent office visits with providers.
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman said his goal is, to every extent possible, “protect our employees” jobs and their health benefits.
