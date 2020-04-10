Southeast Mo. Food Bank feeds more than 3 times the people, struggles to find food

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders at the Southeast Missouri Food Bank say they are trying to feed more people, even though finding food to donate is becoming more difficult.
Lisa Church is the Chief Advancement Officer at the charity.
Church says food bank personnel typically see anywhere from 50 to 75 families during the Good Neighbor Pantry in Sikeston each Friday.
On March 20, 115 new families needed food, and a week later on March 27, 74 new families needed assistance.
The food banks usually have 10-15 mobile food distributions every month; this month alone the pantry has 50 mobile distributions scheduled.
Just when demand is climbing, it’s getting harder for the food bank to gather food.
Large grocery chains like Walmart, Ruler Foods and Aldi donate hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to member agencies every year.
However, since more people are cooking at home and stocking up, those stores are having a difficult time finding food to put on their shelves, much less donate food.
If you would like to help the Southeast Missouri Food Bank feed the hungry, you can donate money here.
When you donate to SEMO Food Bank your donation has a big impact.
Every dollar provides 4 meals to struggling families.
If you need help feeding your family click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.